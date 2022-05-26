ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 26 May, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Adamjee Insurance Company
Ltd #                           18-05-2022   27-05-2022                                   27-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd-B      20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                             28-05-2022
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd        20-05-2022   28-05-2022   NIL                             28-05-2022
Packages Ltd #                  23-05-2022   30-05-2022                                   30-05-2022
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                     24-05-2022   30-05-2022   27.5% (F)        20-05-2022     30-05-2022
Oilboy Energy Ltd               24-05-2022   30-05-2022   150% R           20-05-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #     24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                   31-05-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd #               24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                   31-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #           24-05-2022   31-05-2022                                   31-05-2022
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd #       25-05-2022   31-05-2022                                   31-05-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                            30-05-2022   31-05-2022
Summit Bank Ltd #               25-05-2022   1-Jun-22                                       1-Jun-22
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd         27-05-2022   2-Jun-22
TPL Corp Ltd #                  27-05-2022   2-Jun-22                                       2-Jun-22
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                     27-05-2022   3-Jun-22     NIL                               3-Jun-22
The Pakistan General
Insurance Company Ltd #         28-05-2022   3-Jun-22                                       3-Jun-22
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Ltd                       21-05-2022   6-Jun-22
Awwal Modaraba #                26-05-2022   9-Jun-22                                       9-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                 10-Jun-22    24-Jun-22    150% (F)           8-Jun-22      24-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd #      22-Jun-22    30-Jun-22                                     30-Jun-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

