Blasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9

Reuters 25 May, 2022

KABUL: Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said as authorities confirmed another blast in the Afghan capital.

The blasts in northern Balkh province also injured 15 people, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, a spokesman for Balkh province's commander told Reuters.

Blast kills more than 50 worshippers at Kabul mosque

Another explosion hit a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the capital's commander said, adding at least two people were injured.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that they head received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients.

