ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,020 Increased By 69.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,896 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble firms to 4-year high vs dollar as Russian debt payment licence expires

Reuters 25 May, 2022

The Russian rouble firmed past 56 against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time since 2018, and touched a seven-year high against the euro as export-focused companies sold foreign currency to pay taxes and traders shrugged off the expiry of a key debt payment licence.

The United States said on Tuesday it would not extend a key waiver, which expired on Wednesday, that had allowed Russia to pay U.S. bondholders. The decision could push Moscow closer to the brink of default as Washington ramps up pressure on the country over its actions in Ukraine.

Rouble traders looked past that for now as the currency extended gains.

The Russian currency has firmed about 30% against the dollar this year despite a full-scale economic crisis in Russia, making it the world’s best-performing currency.

It is steered by capital controls imposed in late February to shield Russia’s financial sector after Moscow’s decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine prompted unprecedented Western sanctions.

At 0840 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 56.10, earlier touching 55.80, its strongest mark since February 2018.

It had gained 0.9% to trade at 58.02 versus the euro, having opened at 57.10, its strongest since May 2015.

The Russian rouble is receiving support from a month-end tax period, new gas payment terms requiring conversion of foreign currency into roubles, import cuts and currency restrictions, Veles Capital said in a note.

Dollar off 1-month low, kiwi cedes post-rate hike gain

The currency’s strength has raised concerns about the negative impact on Russia’s budget revenue from exports. On Monday, Russia cut the proportion of foreign currency revenue that exporters must convert into roubles to 50% from 80%.

The central bank on Wednesday said it would hold an extraordinary rate-setting meeting on Thursday, with analysts expecting further monetary easing after two 300-basis-point cuts to 14% following an emergency hike to 20% in late February.

Faced with rapidly slowing weekly inflation, the central bank has decided not to wait for its next meeting on June 10, said Promsvyazbank analysts, adding that the key rate may be lowered to 10-12%.

Russian stock indexes climbed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4% to 1,291.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 2,299.5 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble firms to 4-year high vs dollar as Russian debt payment licence expires

Ministry stops PSEs from depositing funds in private banks

KSE-100 down 500 points as polticial turmoil dents sentiments

Let PTI hold protest: SC directs Islamabad chief commissioner to provide alternate site for long march

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Two police personnel killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Attock

Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

North Korea testing 'nuclear detonation device': Seoul

Punjab CM election saga: LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Hamza Shehbaz

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Read more stories