PTI asks workers to reach Islamabad's D-Chowk as situation remains tense

On its party chairman Imran Khan's call, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders began their rallies from different points on Wednesday morning, heading toward the federal capital from various parts of the country as the government attempted all possible measures to stop the long march.

As the PTI marched towards the capital city, authorities in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi released traffic plans, highlighting route closures and blockages to facilitate the public.

8:12pm

Islamabad Police says long march protesters have set fire to trees and vehicles in the capital's Blue Area.

"Police called the fire brigade. Some places were set on fire while the protesters again set the trees on the Express Chowk. Red zone security has been beefed up," the capital police posted on its official Twitter handle.

8:10pm

PTI calls on its workers to reach D-Chowk in Islamabad.

"Pakistan, your Kaptaan will meet you at D Chowk, Islamabad. This movement is for our country, our people, our next generation. If we don't put up a fight, we will never win our Haqeeqi Azadi. Niklo Pakistan ki khatir!," read a tweet published by the party’s official handle.

8:05pm

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says that before the announcement of the PTI's long march, the government was considering calling early elections, but it will not do so now.

"Imran Khan has been trapped after failing to get the expected response from the public," she says.

She says PTI's Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar have been meeting government officials to negotiate a safe exit after the announcement of the long march.

"Talks were held at the Speaker's House at 10am today," she says.

Maryam says Nawaz Sharif made it clear that elections will not be held at anyone's request.

"Imran Khan has been rejected by the nation today," she adds.

7:55pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the "politics of dharna" is detrimental to the progress and stability of Pakistan.

"It has been my conviction that Pakistan will progress only through sheer hard work," the premier tweets, adding: "We are focused on overcoming challenges of governance. Nothing can distract us from the task at hand. I owe it to the people of Pakistan."

7:42pm

PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government's continued use of violence shows a complete disregard for the Supreme Court's ruling.

"Despite the Supreme Court ordering the release of all arrested PTI members and to cease & desist with this thug use of violence and intimidation tactics, shelling and tear gas still continues. Blatant disregard for the Supreme Court ruling by these so-called bastions of democracy," he tweets.

7:19pm

The situation in Karachi turns violent as police fires tear gas shells to disperse PTI members who gathered at different points for the protest march.

6:48pm

PTI Chairman Imran Khan says his party's rally from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has entered Punjab and headed towards Islamabad.

"We have entered Punjab and will InshAllah be heading towards Islamabad. No amount of state oppression and fascism by this imported govt can stop or deter our march," he tweets.

6:45pm

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan is again resorting to politics of chaos and disorder after four years.

"People have rejected the politics of violence and chaos," she says.

6:12pm

PTI workers and police personnel clash at Karachi's Numaish Chowrangi. Reports indicate shelling has been used to disperse PTI party workers with arrests being made as well.

5:57pm

Supreme Court of Pakistan allows the PTI to hold rally in Islamabad's H/9 ground.

The court in its order says the government and PTI leadership should meet tonight in the office of the Chief Commissioner to finalize the terms of reference regarding the rally.

The top court also issues directives, barring police from arresting PTI supporters.

5:50pm

PTI's Hammad Azhar says he is injured due to police's indiscriminate shelling and heading for first aid.

5:45pm

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz criticizes PTI's long march by saying that the "people have rejected the politics of anarchy, division, hatred, and violence."

"Imran Niazi, where are the 2 million people you were supposed to bring? The people want real freedom from the inflation and misery you have imposed," he tweets.

5:30pm

DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhary rejects reports that police threw a PTI worker under the bridge near the Ravi River.

"This is just false propaganda that has nothing to do with reality. Please do not spread such news without confirmation. At this point, no policeman is seen anywhere above or below the bridge and no such incident has been reported," he tweets.

5:05pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. He says only a few hundred people have caused a ruckus but Punjab remains peaceful.

The minister says that people involved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's long march are armed.

"The purpose of holding the long march today was to damage the government's ongoing negotiations with the IMF," he says.

Interior Minister says he is thankful to the people of Punjab for rejecting PTI's "violent" long march. “Imran Khan had made tall claims that he will bring 2 million people to Islamabad in his long march, but since the morning, only a few hundred people have tried to cross the barriers created by police, and failed."

The minister says a bench of the apex court has directed that PTI appoint a negotiating team to discuss the issue of the long march's venue with the government.

"PTI has appointed a 4-member team on the court's order, we will do the same," he adds.

The minister apologises to the public for the inconvenience caused by road blockades erected to prevent the long march from reaching Islamabad.

“The steps we have taken are intended to protect the lives and property of the people and are in the interest of Pakistan,” he says.

3:55pm

Fawad Chaudhry says he is facing police resistance in Mangla.

"The whole country is now occupied Kashmir," he tweets.

3:53

Under pressure, the rupee declines for the 15th successive session, closing at 201.92 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Rising political noise amid calls for early elections and lack of economic and has kept the currency under pressure for weeks.

3:50pm

PTI's Hammad Azhar says shelling continues on their convoy.

3:43pm

Imran says "absolutely not" to rumours of a deal between PTI and the government.

"We are moving towards Islamabad and no question of any deal. We will remain in Islamabad till announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies and elections are given. Calling all people of Islamabad and Pindi to join," he tweets.

3:31pm

Police shells Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy on C-Pak Road.

3:22pm

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes reports of an agreement between the government and PTI.

"No agreement has been reached with the armed group that martyred the police personnel," she tweets.

3:15pm

PTI's senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the long march is peaceful and the party does not want violence.

"We want polls which is a constitutional demand. This is our democratic right and in line with the constitution of Pakistan.

"People made sacrifices during Pakistan movement and today, this nation is ready to break the shackles of slavery and attain practical freedom."

3:10pm

Imran addresses a huge gathering in Swabi.

"They arrested our workers, harassed our female supporters," says Imran. "I ask this — when others organised their protests, we didn't stop them, why are they stopping us?

"We will overcome all our obstacles, and move ahead. Our protest will be peaceful."

LIVE ADDRESS

3:02pm

The KSE-100 Index recovers half its intra-day losses, and is currently hovering around the 41,800-point mark with a decrease of roughly 140 points. Earlier in the day, the index had plunged over 550 points.

2:48pm

Imran urges everyone to carry Pakistan's flag with them.

"This is a defining moment today for the Haqiqi Azaadi of Pakistan," he says.

2:46pm

People start arriving at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi despite hurdles along the way.

2:32pm

PTI's massive South KPK convoy successfully crosses blockades at the Punjab-KPK border and is on its way towards Islamabad.

2:13pm

In a tweet, PML-N's vice-president Maryam Nawaz claims that not even a total of 500 people left Punjab for Islamabad.

"Where did 2 million people go? A total of 500 people did not leave Punjab. It seems that even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not listen to Fitna Khan's call," she says.

2:08pm

Police attempts to arrest PTI's Hammad Azhar.

1:53pm

Imran's caravan reaches Karnal Sher Khan interchange, Swabi.

1:45pm

Rupee hits a new low during intra-day trading in the inter-bank market. Reports indicate the currency was being traded at 202 against the US dollar.

1:30pm

The Supreme Court (SC) directs the Islamabad chief commissioner to provide an alternate site to PTI for its long march, saying "let the PTI hold its protest and then go home".

12:50pm

PTI chief Imran reaches Swabi by helicopter from Peshawar, and will lead the procession from Ambar Interchange.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaches Swabi

12:42pm

In a video message, Imran says he is starting the long march from Peshawar and invites all from KPK to reach Wali interchange.

"I will lead the caravan from there and will march to Islamabad," he says.

12:01pm

The stock market reacts to rising political noise, with the key benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging as much as 500 points in intra-day trading.

Earlier updates

PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, and Shafqat Mehmood are among those PTI members leading the long march from different points.

Video footage showed policemen stopping the supporters from moving forward and making use of tear gas.

In several tweets, the official Twitter handle of the PTI said that their marchers were also stopped at the Shahdara area in Lahore and later marched after they removed the hurdles.

In a tweet, Azhar said that the impediments and containers on Batti Chowk, Ravi Bridge and Shahdara have been removed and the roads have been cleared by "the public".

Moreover, a tweet from Senator Ejaz Chaudhary's official Twitter said that he was arrested after the place he was staying in was "stormed by over 100 policemen".

"The place he was staying was stormed by over 100 policemen — the gate of the house broken," the admin of the handle said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government stated weapons were recovered from the vehicles of PTI's Lahore office bearers. In a tweet, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that weapons were recovered by Punjab Lahore police from vehicles of PTI Lahore office bearers Zubair Niazi and Bajash Niazi.

She also provided details of the weapons which comprise six "223 bore guns, 13 SMG rifles, three pistols, 10 'Kopay', 96 magazines of SMG rifles and 223 bore guns, 26 magazines of pistols, 50 boxes of bullets and six bigger packs of bullets.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly