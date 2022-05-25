ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
Pakistan

No compromise on state writ, says minister

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that there will be no compromise on state writ.

While addressing a press conference, she said that today, the people of Pakistan have to decide with whom they stand.

She said Imran Khan is once again staging a sit-in against his “incompetence and corruption”. The purpose of PTI Long March is to “spread chaos” in the country.

The government is ready in every way to prevent strife and riots, and will go to every extent to ensure law and order, she said while adding that the election date will be given by the government and allies.

She said it is the government’s duty to ensure the safety of citizens which will be ensured in any case.

The federal minister said that the “riot and sedition gang” has come down on drama, they “lied” for four years while in power and now they will lie on the container again.

She said that the government has decided that there will be no compromise on the writ of the state, protection of citizens, the business community and the students is the duty of the government.

The government will fulfil its duty in every possible way. She said any disturbance in law and order will not be allowed.

She said that a man was making announcements of spreading sedition, disorder and chaos. Policemen were fired upon from the house of PTI official Sajjad Bukhari and one policeman was martyred.

She said Imran Khan did not even condemn this incident. He said that when the mentality is riotous and seditious and the aim is to spread chaos in the country then what will they condemn.

The federal minister for information said that Imran Khan had said in 2014 that he would remain peaceful but the people of Pakistan saw that they had spread chaos for 126 days.

The CPEC was to come to Pakistan, job opportunities and plans were coming for the people of the country, Imran Khan attacked the parliament, hung dirty clothes outside the Supreme Court, attacked PTV and state institutions, public disobedience calling, burning electricity bills, hit policemen while attacking them who were there to protect them in the Red Zone. Citizens and parliamentarians could not even go inside parliament, their 126-day sit-in closed business in Islamabad.

She said that the same group and fascist thinking has ruled Pakistan for four years, what are they protesting today, are they protesting against their incompetence and theft? Or for price hike which is a direct outcome of their poor governance? Are they holding a sit-in on theft or raising loans? Are they holding a sit-in on 16 per cent inflation which is their own record?

She said that Imran Khan was the prime minister till April 11, if it was his intention to hold elections then he would have done it then, he thought that his allies would not leave so he did not hold elections.

The federal minister said that when a no-confidence motion was filed against him, he would dissolve the assembly, the Supreme Court restored the Assembly and reversed the unconstitutional ruling of the deputy speaker.

She said that there were intelligence reports that they had armed men and weapons. They were openly announcing that there would be a “bloody march”. He said that the Constitution and democracy do not allow bloody and riotous march.

She said that they (the PTI) were using the resources of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The use of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police is the most dangerous, so there will be clashes with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police, Punjab police, and Islamabad police.

The minister further said that due to these “incompetent, thieves and corrupt gangs”, the economy of the country has been ruined, jobs have been destroyed, inflation has reached 16 per cent and people do not have money to buy medicine.

“Today, the people and the youth have to decide whether to stand with the builders of their future or with the gang that snatched their jobs for four years, snatched medicine from their parents, snatched children’s fees, and snatched bread from their children,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

