PARTLY FACETIOUS: The one and only Rana in Pakistan?

“I am sick and tired of attacks and counter attacks.”

“Hmmm, except there has been a role reversal — the Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet is saying what The Khan cabinet used to say before.”

“Before?”

“Before 11 April when Shehbaz Sharif was elected the country’s prime minister.”

“Yes and now we have The Rana saying that breaking the law would be dealt with as per the law — precisely what Sheikh Rashid used to say before 11 April.”

“I would like to quote a much respected well-known Chinese philosopher of yore by the name of Sun Tzu…”

“You reckon that China is the only country left in the world that we all love — we as in irrespective of race, colour, creed…”

“Hey we are one race though perhaps not one colour — I mean the Sheikh’s colour is much darker than that of the Sharifs or The Khan’s and…”

“It’s the same colour as The Rana.”

“Are you being facetious?”

“Nah, just trying to be philosophical.”

“That reminds me Sun Tzu aid to begin to bluster, but afterwards to take fright at the enemy’s numbers, shows a supreme lack of intelligence.”

“Who is blustering and who is taking fright?”

“Interesting, you did not ask who showed a supreme lack of intelligence. Anyway your question is a $ 100 question and…”

“Off with your head — you speak in the currency of the Great Interferer.”

“I would like to quote Ashly Lorenzana…”

“Isn’t she one who will not pass Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution of Pakistan?”

“Perhaps, but what she said is wise — sooner or later in life we will all take our own turn being in the position we once had someone else in.”

“I mean this seriously now: off with your head for daring to quote someone like that.”

“Wisdom is not associated with any one profession or position held in the past or the present…”

“Who said that?”

“I did.”

“I bet you won’t pass muster with respect to Articles 62 and 63 of our constitution…”

“Perhaps not but…”

“Off with your head.”

