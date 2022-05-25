PML-N will not succumb to any pressure: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz held former PM Imran Khan responsible for causing destruction to the country’s economy and bringing soaring inflation besides resorting to load shedding and depreciation of the rupee.

While addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, she made it clear that the PML-N would not succumb to any pressure and would not opt for early elections.

“Shehbaz Sharif would steer the country out of prevailing crises,” she said, adding: “His (Imran) politics would be finished at D-Chowk where he (Imran) started his politics; Nawaz Sharif would finish your politics.”

Announcing that Imran Khan was holding the long march against the establishment, she said, “When he (Imran) says that he has recognised the real faces of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq, then do you think he is referring to Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif, or Shehbaz Sharif? Our faces are etched on his heart. He does not sleep because our faces keep [revolving in his mind].

The threat he is issuing is not to us, but the establishment,” she said. Maryam said the PTI chairman also launched a malicious campaign targeting the judiciary in which abusive words were used against the judges as they issued a historic verdict of restoring the National Assembly after President Arif Alvi had dissolved the lower house, but when the Supreme Court took a suo motu notice against Shehbaz Sharif, then you started praising them. “I want to request the courts not to lay the tradition of giving verdicts in favour of the person who abuses the courts,” she said.

She asked the courts to issue decisions in favour of the people and the nation. She also advised the judiciary to “refrain from monitoring social media and the traditional media as well.”

Answering a question, she said the PML-N and its allies were aware of evil designs of Imran Khan and would foil their designs. “We are aware that from where Imran Khan is getting money for public meetings and sit-in,” she said. “Imran cannot hoodwink the masses and would face utter failures.”

Referring to Imran’s interview to CNN, Maryam maintained that he (Imran) had not mentioned about the US conspiracy but admitted that the US President had not engaged with him. “He (Imran) is giving other narrative to Pakistani nation; there is a lot of contradictions in his words and deeds,” she said.

The PML-N leader held Imran Khan responsible for the martyrdom of Police Constable Kamal Ahmed in Lahore and alleged that the PTI goons had arms, tear gas shells and sticks to attack the law-enforcing personnel.

Speaking further about the long march, Maryam said the government was worried about PTI’s nefarious designs, and it had intelligence about the party amassing weapons for use against law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

“They (PTI people) have amassed weapons, shells of tear gas and planned other things against the law enforcement agencies. The Interior Ministry has intelligence about this. It became evident after the police constable Kamal Ahmed was shot dead in Lahore during a crackdown against PTI leaders. I think the person responsible for the murder of the constable is Imran Khan. But the person who took the life of the constable and their mastermind Imran Khan will not be spared,” she added.

Maryam also asked Imran Khan to bring his children to Pakistan for leading the “Azadi March”, instead of instigating Pakistan’s youth to lay their lives. “A son of the soil constable (Kamal Ahmed) was martyred. What is the difference between Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, and the sons of Imran Khan’s Qasim and Suleman? The only difference between them is that they are Imran Khan’s sons,” the PML-N leader said.

“Sine they are Imran Khan’s sons, they will live abroad, and no one will touch them. They will remain in a safe and sound environment, while the sons of the soil who spent their entire lives serving the country will take bullets to their chests just because a person’s desire for power does not end?”

Maryam said revolution began at home and asked Imran to ask his children to stand on the front line instead of directing his supporters to keep backing him and suffer the beatings of LEAs. She added that when she appeared before the NAB she herself led the rally.

Earlier, at the start of press conference, she got removed mike of a particular TV channel and levelled allegations of evading taxes by the owners of that channel by getting undue benefits from Imran Khan and starting a smear campaign against institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022