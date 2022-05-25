Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 25, 2022)...
25 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 24, 2022) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 25, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 34-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 37-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 33-17 (°C) 01-00 (%) 36-19 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:14 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
