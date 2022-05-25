KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
195,125,801 106,353,582 6,007,894,362 3,589,572,415
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,074,153,708 (1,176,825,667) (102,671,958)
Local Individuals 6,515,309,093 (6,262,937,729) 252,371,364
Local Corporates 3,815,678,952 (3,965,378,357) (149,699,406)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments