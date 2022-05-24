ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities

Reuters 24 May, 2022

UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, tracking a sour global mood with energy stocks leading declines and shares of British utilities slumped after a media report fuelled speculation of a windfall tax.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 0.4% with oil majors Shell and BP among top drags, while the madcap FTSE 250 dipped 1.5%.

UK power generating companies Drax, Centrica and SSE plunged between 13.8% and 7.9% after the Financial Times reported that the British government planning a possible windfall tax on more than 10 billion pounds ($12.48 billion) of excess profits by electricity generators.

The wider utilities index dropped 0.6%.

“The expectation is that this would be linked to the amount of cash poured into ESG initiatives to power the energy transition but also potentially in terms of measures taken by companies to ease the burden of high bills for cash strapped customers,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

“However, we will have to wait for any detail of any plan to establish how much of a hit such a levy, if it is introduced, could have to the bottom line.”

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the slump, as a weak earnings forecast from Snapchat-owner Snap Inc added to nerves about an inflation-struck economy.

Advertising group WPP tumbled 9.3% and broadcaster ITV dropped 4.9%.

A business survey showed Britain’s economic momentum slowed much more than expected this month, adding to recession worries as inflation pressures mount.

Royal Mail slid 5.5% after Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to “sell” from “buy”, saying it now assumes no dividends or buybacks.

Restaurant Group Plc slipped 2.3% despite saying strong sales at Wagamama and its Frankie & Benny’s chain of restaurants were helping offset the impact of inflation on expenses.

London stocks FTSE 100 London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

