ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index rises as energy, cyclical stocks gain

Reuters 24 May, 2022

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy and cyclical shares gained after investors returned from a long weekend, although losses in U.S. equities kept sentiment in check.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.19 points, or 0.22%, at 20,241.8, and could rise for a third straight session, if gains hold.

The energy sector climbed 2.4% with oil producers Whitecap Resources and MEG Energy, up nearly 3%, the largest percentage gainers on the TSX, while the consumer staples advanced 1.0%.

The financials sector gained 0.5%, ahead of earnings from Canada’s major lenders with Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reporting results on Wednesday.

“We had last lockdowns coming off over the course of the quarter in Canada, so what does this mean for dividends and loan lots? So there’s going to be quite a bit to digest in the earnings reports,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Canada’s top six banks are expected to post an average 12% drop in second-quarter earnings sequentially, as increased expenses and loan-loss reserves and lower investment banking revenues outweigh strong loan growth and margin expansion from rising interest rates.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals’ miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as bullion prices strengthened.

The benchmark index, down 4.8% so far this year, has outperformed its North American counterparts, as resilience in commodities has helped it cushion the impact of the broader risk-off sentiment.

On the economic front, domestic factory sales most likely rose 1.6% in April from March, while wholesale trade most likely edged up 0.2% in April from March, Statistics Canada said.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index rises as energy, cyclical stocks gain

PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Imran Khan plans to bring 'armed men' to Islamabad: Marriyum

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Pakistan police arrest 'hundreds' ahead of PTI rally

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Read more stories