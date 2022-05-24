ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ancelotti ‘respects’ Mbappe decision, says Real Madrid focused on final

AFP 24 May, 2022

MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he “respects” Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain but insisted Real Madrid’s players are fully focused on the Champions League final.

Real Madrid were desperate to sign Mbappe when his contract expired this summer but the striker rejected a move to Spain, opting instead to sign a new three-year deal with PSG.

Ancelotti was asked on Tuesday if the hype surrounding Mbappe could affect his players, as Madrid look to defeat Liverpool on Saturday and win the club’s 14th European Cup.

“It’s quite clear for us what we have to think about,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

“We have never talked about players from other clubs. We have total respect for everyone, we respect the decisions they take and we respect other clubs.

“We have to do our jobs and it’s quite clear what we have to think about, which is the final.”

Ancelotti was reluctant to discuss Mbappe.

When asked if he was personally disappointed by the Frenchman’s decision, he said: “I understand you have to do your jobs but I never talk about players who don’t belong to Madrid and I’m not going to.”

Real Madrid won La Liga last month with four games to spare while Liverpool were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool have already won the FA Cup and League Cup this season but have been hit by a handful of injuries this month, with Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both struggling to be fit for the final.

Mohamed Salah, who has had a groin injury, and Virgil van Dijk, who has had a knee problem, both started on the bench against Wolves on Sunday, with Salah coming on in the second half.

Ancelotti said all his players are in “good condition” while Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard both trained at Valdebebas on Tuesday.

Hazard and Bale have been on the fringes of the first team all season but Ancelotti said they could play against Liverpool.

“Hazard is training well, he can play in the final, Bale can play too, everyone is motivated,” said Ancelotti.

“The feeling in this moment is to enjoy, prepare well, for now we are calm and happy. As we get closer to the match there will be all the other things, some nerves, all very normal.

“Today there is just a lot of motivation to play in another final.”

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

1000 characters

Ancelotti ‘respects’ Mbappe decision, says Real Madrid focused on final

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Imran Khan plans to bring 'armed men' to Islamabad: Marriyum

No room for staying neutral in current situation: Imran Khan

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Constable killed during raid at PTI leader's house in Lahore

IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

Read more stories