ANL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.49%)
ASC 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
ASL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.75%)
AVN 70.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.94%)
BOP 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.07%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.17%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
TELE 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.83%)
TPL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.61%)
TPLP 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.17%)
TREET 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.07%)
UNITY 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 6.8 (0.16%)
BR30 14,730 Increased By 176.2 (1.21%)
KSE100 42,444 Increased By 3.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 19.3 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50bn in South Korea through 2025

Reuters 24 May, 2022

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with US firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia.

Hyundai Motor Group

Comments

1000 characters

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50bn in South Korea through 2025

Key policy rate hiked to 13.75pc

CM promises pro-poor budget

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework, but questions remain

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

CJP Bandial among top 100 most influential people

FBR introduces new rules: PSW: Cross-border trade linked to ‘identity evidence’

Economy to improve only after IMF deal: minister

Read more stories