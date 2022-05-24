Hyundai Motor Group to invest $50bn in South Korea through 2025

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest 63 trillion won ($49.86 billion) in South Korea through 2025 to strengthen its competitiveness in different business fields, including electrification, robotics and urban air mobility, as well as autonomous driving technology.

US, S Korea sign pact on supply chains, economic ties

The South Korean auto group on Sunday announced its plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with US firms in advanced technology, which includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in Georgia.