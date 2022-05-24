ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
ASC 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
ASL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.58%)
AVN 70.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
BOP 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.42%)
GGL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.51%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
PACE 3.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.7%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.94%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.93%)
TPL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.61%)
TPLP 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.17%)
TREET 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
TRG 76.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.01%)
UNITY 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
BR100 4,212 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 14,735 Increased By 181.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 42,443 Increased By 3.1 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,111 Increased By 18.1 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may break support at $111.87 and fall more

Reuters 24 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $111.87 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to $110.70.

The correction triggered by the resistance at $114.33 consists of three waves.

The current wave c is expected to travel into $110.70-$111.87 range.

The pattern from the May 17 low of $111.09 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders.

The right shoulder is developing, which may complete above $110.70.

This pattern will be confirmed when oil breaks $114.33. It will then suggest a target of $123.

Brent oil poised to rise into $114.33-$115.69 range

A break below $110.70 will not only open the way towards $108.06-$109.52 range, but also signal a continuation of the downtrend from $115.69.

On the daily chart, oil seems to have somehow lost its bullish momentum around a resistance at $113.05.

It is expected to consolidate around this barrier for one or two days.

Oil failed three times to break this resistance since April 18.

It is highly likely to succeed in its current attempt. 

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may break support at $111.87 and fall more

Key policy rate hiked to 13.75pc

CM promises pro-poor budget

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework, but questions remain

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

CJP Bandial among top 100 most influential people

FBR introduces new rules: PSW: Cross-border trade linked to ‘identity evidence’

Economy to improve only after IMF deal: minister

Read more stories