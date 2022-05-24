ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
ASC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.47%)
ASL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.01%)
AVN 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
BOP 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.73%)
FNEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
GGL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
GTECH 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 2.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.82%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.07%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
SNGP 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TPLP 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
TRG 76.58 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.52%)
UNITY 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.15%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
BR100 4,156 Decreased By -47.4 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,530 Decreased By -23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,950 Decreased By -489.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 15,903 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.18%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as tight supply counters economy fears and China curbs

Reuters Updated 24 May, 2022

LONDON: Oil edged higher on Tuesday, recovering earlier losses, as tight global supply and an expected pick-up in demand during the U.S. summer driving season balanced concerns over a possible recession and China’s COVID-19 curbs.

In a step that analysts say will further tighten the market, the European Union is moving closer to agreeing a ban on Russian oil imports. Such an embargo is likely to be agreed “within days”, Germany’s economy minister said on Monday.

Another source of support is U.S. gasoline demand. Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to be the busiest in two years as more drivers hit the road and shake off coronavirus lockdowns despite high pump prices.

“It’s quite a challenging market right now, but one thing is clear, it’s still extremely tight and those pressures will keep prices elevated,” said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Oil dips as recession worries outweigh rising demand forecast

“Just not quite as much as it would if not for the recession warnings and Chinese COVID cases.”

Brent crude rose 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $113.76 a barrel by 1325 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 13 cents, or 0.1%, at $110.16.

Oil has surged this year, with Brent hitting $139 in March for its highest since 2008 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns.

Even so, worries about threats to the global economy – a main theme of the Davos meeting this week - were behind price falls earlier on Tuesday.

“Global economic growth is precipitously declining,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM.

Beijing is stepping up quarantine efforts to end its outbreak while Shanghai’s lockdown is due to be lifted in a little more than a week.

The American Petroleum Institute’s weekly inventory report will be in focus at 2030 GMT for a read on demand. Analysts expect lower gasoline and crude inventories.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises as tight supply counters economy fears and China curbs

PTI's long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

KSE-100 falls below 42,000 mark, closes at lowest level since Dec 2020

14 sessions of decline: Rupee falls to 201.41 against dollar

Pakistan's Islamic banking sector to have 30% market share by 2026: Moody’s

Imran Khan's long march not against govt, but establishment: Maryam Nawaz

Auto financing for consumers: SBP reduces loan tenure as import bill bites

Imran Khan plans to bring 'armed men' to Islamabad: Marriyum

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Pakistan police arrest 'hundreds' ahead of PTI rally

Samsung Group commits $356bn in investments with 80,000 new jobs

Read more stories