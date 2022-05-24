ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
CM promises pro-poor budget

Recorder Report 24 May, 2022

LAHORE: Announcing that the budget 2022-23 would be pro-poor, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Monday that there must be focus in the budget on providing maximum facilities to the common man.

While chairing a meeting in which salient features of the budget for the new financial year and Annual Development Programme were reviewed, the CM directed that the new budget should be pro-poor and it should not impose any burden on the common man. Out of box measures should be taken to lessen the difficulties for people, he said.

While instructing to increase the funds for South Punjab, he stated that more resources should be allocated for the welfare of the people of south Punjab. Hamza directed to finalise the new budget and ADP proposals soon and formed a high-level committee consisting of elected representatives and economists.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at his office to review the measures taken for the protection of life and property of the people. The IG police briefed about the steps taken for maintaining law and order including the recovery of an abducted student from Shad Bagh.

Federal budget to be presented on June 10

The CM directed to take all necessary steps to maintain law and order in the province. He said that maintaining law and order was the first responsibility of the government. Due to the hard work of the police, the abducted student from Shad Bagh has returned home safely and the abductors were also arrested by the police in time, he noted.

“I will not sit idle until justice is not done”, he said and directed that the accused involved in the double murder case in Chichawatni should be brought to book as soon as possible and their arrest be ensured within 48 hours.

Further, the CM chaired a meeting in which the provision of free medicines to cancer patients was reviewed. The secretary Health reported that negotiations are underway with the pharmaceutical company for the provision of free medicines to 7439 patients. Kh Imran Nazir, Kh Salman Rafiq, secretary Finance and others attended the meeting. The CM directed to ensure provision of free medicines to cancer patients.

