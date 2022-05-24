First batch of ‘Made in China’ buses delivered for Karachi

BEIJING: The first batch of 120 12m Higer buses were delivered to Karachi.

As one of ‘Made in China’ representatives, the buses will guarantee Pakistan’s daily transportation, providing the locals with comfortable and perfect public transportation experience.

“We officially entered the Pakistani market in 2008. Last year, we sold a total of 115 passenger coaches and city buses locally. At the beginning of this year, we have launched in-depth cooperation with the governments of Sindh Province and Islamabad by customizing 250 and 30 buses respectively,” said Zhang Bangguo, South Asian Market Overseas Account Manager of Higer buses, in an interview with China Economic Net.

With the delivery of the first batch of Higer buses, 130 buses will be further delivered to Sindh soon.

On the first day of the delivering, the Minister of Transport & Mass Transit Sindh and the honourable Minister of Labour & Human Resources Sindh arrived at the scene in Suzhou, China for test-ride of the Higer buses and delivered a speech.

They both agreed that the first batch of buses have taken a solid step to improve the public transportation system in Karachi.

As Higer’s important product exported to Pakistan’s largest city, the first batch of Higer buses meet the regulatory requirements of local government, and also have made a series of adaptive improvements according to habits and aesthetics of the locals.

The first batch of Higer buses will provide services to six major cities in Sindh, Pakistan, including Karachi.