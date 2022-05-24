ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
May 24, 2022
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A counting-out rhyme

“Did you celebrate the day yesterday?” “The Khan’s call for the Long March…” “Well that’s the peak...
Anjum Ibrahim 24 May, 2022

“Did you celebrate the day yesterday?”

“The Khan’s call for the Long March…”

“Well that’s the peak of his movement — so if he succeeds…”

“Then let him go? Don’t look so baffled I am quoting the famous nursery rhyme Eenie, Meeny, Miny, Moe.”

“You know that is a good example — as you know this nursery rhyme has transitioned over time — first it was catch a nigger by his toe and that was thankfully replaced with catch a piggy by the toe and the second refrain is catch a tiger by his toe…”

“Ha ha ha — you say tomato the American way and I say it the British way.”

“I don’t get you.”

“You reckon the focus is on whose toe is being caught and I say it’s the same o same o because it’s always the toe…”

“Dear Lord.”

“No, seriously the toe if caught will make anyone holler — an animal or one from the fish family or…”

“Shush, anyway the announcement of the Day of the March is not what I was referring to when I asked whether you celebrated the day.”

“Oh you reckon the establishment decided which side would benefit from its neutrality and…”

“Stop it.”

“OK last guess — was it about Maryam Nawaz’s spirited attack on The Khan’s allusion to her in his speech? She pointed out that The Khan is as old as her daddy and that he shouldn’t have….”

“An Amir Liaquat day…”

“Shush, anyway once her daddy and uncle and cousin and other PML-N leaders had denigrated The Khan for his remarks then there was no need for her to make a statement.”

“She needs to learn when to talk, when to attack and when to stay quiet. I mean she is constantly in the attack mode — and for her information Shireen Mazari was allegedly 7 when the ridiculous charge was first made, a child by all counts, and Maryam Nawaz was 17 by her own admission and that is not a child and besides Maryam Nawaz was convicted after a three-year long trial and is out on bail…”

“Oh dear your fangs are showing — anyway I don’t see why you think that’s a day to celebrate.”

“No that wasn’t it — it was the international day of the turtle yesterday.”

“Turtle as in wise, turtle as in having its own protective shield, turtle…”

“Good grief: turtle as in turtle — period.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

