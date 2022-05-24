Sino-Pak relationship

In a message on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has rightly identified the dynamism that characterises the China-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

“Today has been a day when the two countries established diplomatic ties. The seeds of friendship during last 70 years had now grown into a strong and fruit-bearing tree,” according to him.

It is heartening to note that a large number of Pakistani students gravitate towards Mandarin, the standard literary and official form of Chinese language.

Unfortunately, however, the $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has suffered slowdown largely due to Pakistan’s financial woes.

This project, which has already generated a large number of new jobs in infrastructure, energy and transportation sectors, deserves a renewed focus. The gains made through the CPEC need to be protected and preserved at all cost.

Javed Hashmi (Karachi)

