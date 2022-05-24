ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Financials, commodity stocks boost FTSE 100

Reuters 24 May, 2022

LONDON: UK’s top share index rose on Monday, aided by gains in financials and strength in resource-linked shares, while home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose after posting upbeat quarterly results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 1.7% higher and the domestically oriented FTSE 250 advanced 1.6%, after a volatile week that saw both the indexes mark losses.

Mining and oil & gas sectors rose 2.9% and 2.3% respectively, boosted by higher commodity prices, amid plans to end COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China and as the US dollar retreated.

Meanwhile, banks and insurers rose 2.5% and 2.3% respectively.

Adding to the upbeat mood, US President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.

“It’s a bit of a relief rally. The dollar weakening is helping sectors such as resources and oil & gas,” Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities, said.

“We’ve got a fairly hectic economic diary towards the middle and the end of the week. It wouldn’t surprise me if this market faded off quickly.” While the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 has remained resilient over the year, the midcap index has shed close to 14% so far in 2022 on concerns that soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy will tip the economy into a recession.

Asking prices for houses in Britain surged again in May, pushed up by a lack of new homes coming to the market rather than strong demand, which looks set to fade as the cost-of-living crunch tightens, a survey showed.

Shares of Kingfisher climbed 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full-year outlook.

Ted Baker fell 0.9% after the fashion chain said private-equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that it had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.

