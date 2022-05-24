Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 23, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 24, 2022)...
24 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 23, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 24, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 28-23 (°C) 25-00 (%) 32-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-15 (°C) 25-00 (%) 33-17 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Peshawar 34-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 32-13 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 28-19 (°C) 02-00 (%) 32-23 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:14 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments