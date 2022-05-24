KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 23, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,440.25 High: 43,100.71 Low: 42,341.65 Net Change: 660.46 Volume (000): 54,454 Value (000): 2,869,227 Makt Cap (000) 1,687,341,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,622.12 NET CH (-) 94.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,268.54 NET CH (-) 160.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,527.84 NET CH (-) 56.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,212.16 NET CH (-) 107.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,566.16 NET CH (-) 62.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,200.16 NET CH (-) 98.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-May-2022 ====================================

