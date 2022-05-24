Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 23, 2022). ==================================== BR...
24 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 23, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,440.25
High: 43,100.71
Low: 42,341.65
Net Change: 660.46
Volume (000): 54,454
Value (000): 2,869,227
Makt Cap (000) 1,687,341,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,622.12
NET CH (-) 94.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,268.54
NET CH (-) 160.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,527.84
NET CH (-) 56.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,212.16
NET CH (-) 107.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,566.16
NET CH (-) 62.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,200.16
NET CH (-) 98.85
------------------------------------
As on: 23-May-2022
====================================
