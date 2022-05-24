Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
24 May, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 23, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 200.70 201.20 DKK 28.22 28.32
SAUDIA RIYAL 53.00 53.90 NOK 20.49 20.59
UAE DIRHAM 54.30 55.10 SEK 20.08 20.18
EURO 211.50 214.00 AUD $ 140.50 142.50
UK POUND 250.00 253.00 CAD $ 154.50 156.50
JAPANI YEN 1.53900 1.55900 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 204.07 205.07 CHINESE YUAN 29.00 30.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
