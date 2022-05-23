ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
Monkeypox transmission can be stopped outside endemic countries: WHO

AFP Updated 23 May, 2022

GENEVA: The monkeypox outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped, the World Health Organization said Monday.

"We want to stop human-to-human transmission. We can do this in the non-endemic countries... This is a containable situation," the WHO's emerging diseases lead Maria Van Kerkhove told a live interaction on the UN health agency's social media channels.

