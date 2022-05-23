ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook ahead of investor conference

Reuters 23 May, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co presented a more optimistic profit forecast on Monday as it opened an investor conference to relieve worries that the biggest U.S. bank by assets might be starting to lose its edge.

Investors are keeping an eye on the prospects for banks to increase their net interest income, or the difference between income from loans and interest paid on deposits and other funds, as they benefit from higher interest rates.

JPMorgan said it now expected net interest income (NII), excluding markets, of $56 billion in 2022.

The bank earlier forecast NII outside of its market business to reach a “couple billion” more than $53 billion in 2022, up from its $50 billion outlook in January.

The company’s shares were up 1.8% at $119.50 in premarket trading.

Goldman, JPMorgan among banks left holding Russian stocks by sanctions switch

JPMorgan said its 2022 outlook for NII was based on an assumption that the U.S. Federal Reserve raises short-term rates up to 3% by year-end. It also assumed high single-digit loans growth and a “modest” step up in securities investments.

The company also affirmed target for a 17% return on tangible capital equity (ROTCE) and said it may be achieved in 2022. ROTCE is a key metric which measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

For 2023, the bank expects its investment spending growth rate “will moderate”, but for 2022, expense forecast was kept unchanged at $77 billion.

JPMorgan noted that in 2023 it could shift some of its plans for investment spending, such as for credit card marketing, depending on the economic environment.

The company reported a lower first-quarter profit this year as investment banking revenue declined with companies delaying takeovers and stock market listings, a trend that also ate into the profits of Wall Street peers Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Corp.

JPMorgan scheduled the investor conference following a one-day drop in its stock in January when it said it would allow expenses to increase 8%, or $6 billion, this year as it funded business investments that it did not persuasively justify to investors.

US Federal Reserve JPMorgan Chase & Co JPMorgan interest rate US banks

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook ahead of investor conference

Experts react as SBP jacks up key interest rate

Rupee falls for 13th consecutive session, closes at 200.93 against dollar

Govt decides to complete constitutional term amid deepening political crisis

Monetary policy blues: KSE-100 sheds 1.53%, falls below 43,000 mark

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

Oil firms on tight supply as US driving season looms

National Savings integrates with SBP’s Raast

ECP officially de-notifies 25 dissident PTI lawmakers in Punjab

PM Shehbaz wants world to take note of India's 'mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK'

Read more stories