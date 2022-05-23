ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.11%)
ASC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.49%)
ASL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.15%)
AVN 69.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.93%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.04%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.22%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.51%)
GGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.67%)
GTECH 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.13%)
HUMNL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.84%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.54%)
MLCF 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.2%)
PACE 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.36%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
SNGP 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.99%)
TPL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.1%)
TPLP 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.42%)
TREET 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.11%)
TRG 74.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -83 (-1.94%)
BR30 14,539 Decreased By -371.6 (-2.49%)
KSE100 42,384 Decreased By -716.8 (-1.66%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -270.2 (-1.65%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on upbeat German business morale, M&A cheer

Reuters Updated 23 May, 2022

European shares rose on Monday as an unexpected rise in German business morale underscored the resilience of the region’s largest economy, while wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa jumped on a $4.28-billion takeover offer from its biggest investor.

After rising as much as 1.3% in early trade, the pan-European STOXX 600 index pared some gains to trade up 0.3% by 0908 GMT.

Commodity-linked stocks gained more than 1% on the back of higher oil and base metal prices, while banks rose 0.2%. Siemens Gamesa jumped nearly 7% to top the STOXX 600 index after Siemens Energy launched a 4.05 billion euro ($4.28 billion) bid for minority holdings in struggling wind turbine unit.

Siemens Energy’s largest shareholder - Siemens AG - rose 0.4%. “The very fact there’s still deal making going on is helping lift sentiment because it shows that there is still appetite for opportunity,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown.

Markets have had a volatile few weeks, with the STOXX 600 posting another weekly loss on Friday as investors grappled with COVID-19 updates from China and signs of global recession from companies and economic indicators.

Providing some optimism on Monday was a survey from the Ifo institute showing that German business morale unexpectedly rose in May, indicating that Europe’s largest economy was proving resilient in the face of high inflation, supply chain problems and the war in Ukraine.

“We believe markets will remain turbulent until investors get greater clarity on the 3R’s — recession, rates, and risk,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

In China - Europe’s major trading partner - COVID-19 cases rose in Beijing but the gradual easing of curbs in Shanghai, as well as hopes of more central bank stimulus, kept up bets of a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods that were imposed during the tariff war with Beijing under Donald Trump’s administration.

China rate cut boosts Asian, European stocks

Among individual shares, Deutsche Euroshop soared 40.9% after a consortium of bidders offered 1.4 billion euros ($1.48 billion) to acquire the German shopping centre investor.

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher firmed 1.9% after reporting first-quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintaining its full-year guidance.

European stock FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise on upbeat German business morale, M&A cheer

IMF talks: Pakistan to seek 'break' on rates of petroleum product, says Miftah

CPEC under renewed Sino-Pak focus

Biden says 13 countries to join new Asia-Pacific trade framework

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

PM Shehbaz wants world to take note of India's 'mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK'

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

Read more stories