LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets climbed at the open on Monday despite lingering concern over elevated inflation and its impact on the economic outlook.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 7,447.31 points compared with Friday’s closing level.

China rate cut boosts Asian, European stocks

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index won 1.4 percent to 14,169.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 6,239.77.