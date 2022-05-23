Bangladesh win toss, bat in second Sri Lanka Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Bangladesh made two changes from the drawn first Test in Chittagong as Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain replaced the injured Nayeem Hasan and Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka also made two changes as Kasun Rajitha was rewarded with a place in the eleven having played the opening Test as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando and taking figures of 4-60.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)