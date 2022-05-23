ANL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.28%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.48%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.74%)
GGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.97%)
GTECH 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.48%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.93%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.94%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.32%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.96%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.65%)
TPLP 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.91%)
TREET 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.15%)
TRG 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.25%)
UNITY 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.98%)
WAVES 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.59%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -60.9 (-1.42%)
BR30 14,568 Decreased By -341.9 (-2.29%)
KSE100 42,604 Decreased By -496.4 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,185 Decreased By -181.8 (-1.11%)
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,867

Reuters 23 May, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,856 per ounce and test the next resistance at $1,867, driven by a wave (3) or wave c.

The rise from the May 16 low of $1,786.60 consists of five small waves.

This wave structure suggests the development of big five-wave cycle or a zigzag pattern.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $1,998.10 indicates a target of $1,867, as the metal broke the 23.6% retracement of $1,837.

his reading indicates a small chance of the rise to end around $1,856.

Thus, it excludes the possibility of a zigzag. Support is at $1,845, a break below which could cause a fall limited to $1,837.

Spot gold may rise into $1,856-$1,867 range

On the daily chart, the metal has climbed above a lower channel.

A duplicated upper channel suggests a target of $1,892. Strategically, this target will be confirmed when gold breaks the nearest resistance at $1,867.

The further gold rises, the more likely the uptrend from the Aug. 9 low of $1,684.37 would extend.

Gold Spot gold bullion

