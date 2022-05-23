ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

PM directs CDA to put out fire at Margalla Hills

APP 23 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday took notice of the eruption of fire at the Margalla Hills and directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other officials to immediately put out the blaze. He also directed that emergency steps should be taken to keep the citizens safe from fire.

He asked the relevant institutions to seek help from disaster management authorities and take effective steps for protection of wildlife and trees.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister CDA Margalla Hills

