March not to enter captial without consent of coalition partners: Sana

NNI 23 May, 2022

BAHAWALPUR: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has threatened that he would not let the participants of the PTI’s long march enter Islamabad if the coalition partners decide so.

Addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on Sunday, the interior minister said, “I will not let them (long march participants) enter Islamabad.”

He said the coalition partners will decide whether to let the long march participants enter Islamabad or not. If they decide against it, the minister said he would not let the participants reach the federal capital.

Rana Sanaullah said though he has no knowledge of any decision of the allied parties’ heads about the long march from the PTI but if they decide then no one would be allowed to enter Islamabad.

In response to Sheikh Rashid’s statement that the long march could turn ‘bloody’, the minister threatened Sheikh Rashid that he would tie him with a monkey chain outside his residence Lal Haveli.

He claimed that some other ‘powers’ had sided with Imran Khan in 2018 owing to which he won the elections.

He said that Imran Khan built the narrative of ‘conspiracy’ when he saw his own people leaving him. He said that Imran Khan has been given full security and accused him of doing the politics based on plain lies.

Sanaullah claimed that the masses will beat the PTI candidates with shoes in streets and neighbourhoods and would ask them about ghee, oil, and medicine prices.

He said Imran Khan had promoted the culture of unethical and abusing language. He said that former PTI government did nothing but only increased prices of edible items, medicines and others things. “Prices of cooking oil, sugar and other items got skyrocketing during the PTI regime,” he said adding that even prices of medicines were increased by more than six times.

The interior minister advised his party workers that there was no need to be fearful of the PTI’s rallies.

Reacting to the issue of the former human rights minister’s captivity, Rana Sanaullah has said the arrest of Mazari was a legal process.

He announced that his party, the PML-N will organize a big rally in Bahawalpur on May 28 and Mian Nawaz Sharif will also address the gathering through video link.

He said Southern Punjab and Bahawalpur should be two separate provinces.

The Minister said the government is taking all decisions in the larger national interest and with the consultation of all its allies.

He urged PML-N leaders and activists to approach masses in order to bring voters and supporters to polling stations in next general elections. He said that cybercrime laws need to be reformed to keep a vigil on abuse of social media.

He further said that PML-N plans to bring cybercrime laws which will give freedom to social media users but also keep a check on abusive and fake content.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan is using foul language at public gatherings and provoking his followers to publicly malign dissident members of parliament.

