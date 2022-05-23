ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

Dialogue on social cohesion between Afghan DPs, host community held

Recorder Report 23 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CAR-KP) with support of Solution Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSARC-GIZ) organised a youth dialogue on social cohesion between Afghan Refugees and host community, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The initiative was aimed at providing a platform for both refugees and host communities to exchange ideas on social cohesion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Abbas Khan stressed on the importance of such dialogues and stated that we should develop the tolerance and patience to listen to each other so that we understand everyone’s viewpoint and resolve the issues more amicably.

He further said that the youth has been blessed by Allah to come up with more innovative ideas and courage to take initiatives; therefore, it is the right time that the young participants should channel their energy for constructive activities.

Director Admin and Finance Chief Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CCAR), Islamabad, Amina Amin applauded the initiative and said that such dialogues will further bring the two communities closer and provide them with the opportunities to share their tacit knowledge and will explore and see the challenges from different perspectives and suggest innovative ideas.

During the session physical, economic, societal and political challenges of co-existence and social cohesion between Afghan Refugees and Host communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were discussed and the participants shared ideas to address these challenges for the well-being of the society.

The participants from both communities appreciated organising the event and said that they expect such events in future as well to exchange their ideas and knowledge for a shared cause.

The Commissioner, Afghan Refugees, Director Admin & Finance CCAR and Project Manager SSCSWAHC Shuja ur Rehman distributed certificates among the participants. It is worth mentioning here that CAR-KP in collaboration with SSARC-GIZ is implementing a Project to enhance social cohesion and social wellbeing among Afghan refugees and members of host community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

