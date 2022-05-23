Over 7.28m children to be vaccinated in KP

PESHAWAR: In order to vaccinate over 7.28 million eligible children, a week-long anti-polio campaign will formally begin today across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Afghan Refugees Camps.

According to the officials of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the May campaign over 7.28 million eligible children will be vaccinated against polio for which a total of 30,981 teams have been established out of which 27,763 are mobile teams, 1,908 fixed teams, 1,161 transit and 149 roaming teams.

The campaign will be carried out in all districts of the province including Afghan Refugees camps today, the EOC officials said. It is pertinent to mention here that the May round of anti-polio drive was symbolically inaugurated by Additional Secretary Health (Polio) and Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit by administering vitamin A drops to the children during a ceremony held here at Emergency Operation Centre Headquarters here.

Deputy Coordinator EOC, Zamin Khan, Provincial Team Lead Polio UNICEF, Dr Andrew Etsano, Technical Lead N Stop, Dr Shabnan and EPI staff were also present on the occasion.

