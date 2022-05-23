Pakistan
The Weather
23 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 22, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 23, 2022).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 39-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 33-21 (°C) 89-00 (%) 29-24 (°C) 64-00 (%)
Larkana 47-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 24-14 (°C) 90-00 (%) 28-15 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 29-20 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 33-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 20-19 (°C) 100-00 (%) 27-20 (°C) 06-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:13 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:43 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
