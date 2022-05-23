ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 22, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 23, 2022)....
Recorder Report 23 May, 2022

KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 22, 2022) and the forecast for Monday (May 23, 2022).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi              39-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore               33-21 (°C) 89-00 (%)       29-24 (°C) 64-00 (%)
Larkana              47-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         24-14 (°C) 90-00 (%)       28-15 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar             29-20 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       33-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta               29-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           20-19 (°C) 100-00 (%)      27-20 (°C) 06-00 (%)
Sukkur               46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)       44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:13 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:43 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

weather report weather today weather update weather alert

Comments

1000 characters

The Weather

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories