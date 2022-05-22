International powers want to divide us, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that international powers wanted to divide the country, adding that the powerful impose their decisions on the weak nations, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a tribal jirga in Peshawar on Sunday, the JUI-F chief, who is also a key ally in the coalition government, said that there was weak and oppressed democracy in the world. "The rights of weak nations were being violated across the world."

He urged all stakeholders to play a role in the promotion of democratic values in the country.

Speaking about the merger of tribal areas, Fazl said that the elected representatives also regretted their decision, adding that more steps would have to be taken for the development of the tribal people.

Fazl steps up criticism on Imran

He called on the stakeholders to inform the people about the usage of funds allocated for the tribal areas, adding that the decisions should be taken according to the will of the people.

“They made fake promises of giving Rs100 billion per year to the tribal areas, but they have hardly provided Rs5-6 million,” he said, urging the government to ensure the provision of shelter to the displaced tribes.

“Even at the time of the merger of the tribal areas, I had called for a referendum, because I knew a large number of people were against the merger.

“Do the tribal people accept the merger?” he asked, and said that if the people accepted the merger then it was fine.