ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

International powers want to divide us, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

BR Web Desk 22 May, 2022

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that international powers wanted to divide the country, adding that the powerful impose their decisions on the weak nations, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a tribal jirga in Peshawar on Sunday, the JUI-F chief, who is also a key ally in the coalition government, said that there was weak and oppressed democracy in the world. "The rights of weak nations were being violated across the world."

He urged all stakeholders to play a role in the promotion of democratic values in the country.

Speaking about the merger of tribal areas, Fazl said that the elected representatives also regretted their decision, adding that more steps would have to be taken for the development of the tribal people.

Fazl steps up criticism on Imran

He called on the stakeholders to inform the people about the usage of funds allocated for the tribal areas, adding that the decisions should be taken according to the will of the people.

“They made fake promises of giving Rs100 billion per year to the tribal areas, but they have hardly provided Rs5-6 million,” he said, urging the government to ensure the provision of shelter to the displaced tribes.

“Even at the time of the merger of the tribal areas, I had called for a referendum, because I knew a large number of people were against the merger.

“Do the tribal people accept the merger?” he asked, and said that if the people accepted the merger then it was fine.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF merger of tribal areas

Comments

1000 characters

International powers want to divide us, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

FM Bilawal holds talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on first bilateral visit

Won't let them enter Islamabad if allies decide to stop PTI long march: Rana Sanaullah

Crucial Punjab Assembly session adjourned till June 6

Appointment of Punjab Governor: Alvi asks PM to ‘reconsider’ his advice

Failure to hold intraparty polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to PM

Chinese working in CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Sindh govt, Chinese team agree to evolve foolproof security plan

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

PM Shehbaz highlights dynamism in Sino-Pak ties

‘Iron brotherhood’ resolve reiterated

Read more stories