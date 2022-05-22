Won't let PTI long march enter Islamabad if allies decide to stop them: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s long march will not be allowed to enter Islamabad if the coalition partners decide so, Aaj News reported.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is leading a coalition government where decisions are made with consensus,” Rana Sanaullah said while addressing the PML-N workers’ convention in Bahawalpur.

If the coalition partners decided to deal with Imran Khan’s long march with an iron hand, he will not be able to enter Islamabad, he noted.

The interior minister said that the PML-N had started the preparations for the next elections, and claimed that they will clean sweep Punjab in the general election and make the next government in the centre.

If I want, PTI cannot bring even 20 people to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

Criticising the PTI chairman over his statements on inflation and appreciation of the US dollar, he said that Imran Khan will be held responsible for destroying the country’s economy.

"Imran Khan's entire narrative is based on lies and deceit. He has destroyed the economy, and now, with his narrative, he wants to destablise the country as well."

The minister’s comments come a day after he expressed his desire to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.

Talking to reporters in Model Town, the interior minister said on Saturday that he wanted to keep Imran Khan in the same cell where he was kept.

“All his agitation politics will be gone if he spends just three days in jail,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He explained that the country currently has a coalition government, such decisions cannot be made without the leaders of the coalition parties.