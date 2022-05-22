Anti-polio campaign inaugurated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 1.38 million children up-to age of five years would be administered polio drops during the next anti polio campaign which would continue from May 23 to 29 May in the district and 4869 teams would perform duty during the campaign.

The anti polio campaign in district has been inaugurated here on Saturday at Pathan Colony near Railway A station. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad inaugurated the anti polio campaign by administering the polio vaccine drops to the pakhtoon children. AC city Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, CEO DHA Dr. Bilal Ahmad, District Program Coordinator for Epidemics Dr. Zulqarnain, Dr. Soghaiar from WHO, Pakhtoon leaders were present on the occasion.

Expressing his views, Deputy Commissioner said that the anti polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to complete eradicate the polio virus from the country.

