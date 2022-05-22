ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
May 22, 2022
Pakistan

Sharjeel Inam, Nasir Hussain visit UAE Consulate

APP 22 May, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here on Saturday visited the UAE Consulate in Karachi and conveyed their condolences to the Consul General of the UAE, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi, on the sad demise of the President of the UAE, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed for the departed soul.

The Ministers conveyed their deepest sympathies and condolences on behalf of Sindh Government and the people of the province to the UAE Consul General, said a statement issued here.

They added that the people of Sindh were deeply saddened by the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who always remained helping hand and supported the people of Pakistan in every difficult hour.

