Murder of sisters: CM seeks report from IGP

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has taken notice of the murder of two sisters in the jurisdiction of police station Guliana of district Gujrat and sought a report from Inspector General Police.

CM directed to ensure expeditious arrest of the accused involved in the incident and further action be taken against them after bringing them into the stern grip of law.

CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the murdered at any cost.

