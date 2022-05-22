ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Pakistan

Three killed as bus overturns on Mehran Highway

INP 22 May, 2022

SHIKARPUR: At least three Passengers were killed and 20 other injured when a bus overturned on Mehran National Highway here on Saturday.

According to police sources, the bus was carrying the passengers from Karachi to the Thal area of Shikarpur overturned on Mehran National Highway, killing three passengers and injuring over 20 including women and children. The volunteers said the deceased and injured have been shifted to the People’s Medical Hospital.

The dead were identified as Abid Nonari and Barkat Nonari and one unknown person yet to be identified.

Mehran National Highway People’s Medical Hospital

