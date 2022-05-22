Hamza orders release of Shireen Mazari

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered the Rawalpindi Police to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the CM said that Mazari is a respectable woman for him and he has ordered the police to release her. He added that “arresting a woman was against our social values”.

He maintained that an investigation will also be launched against the staff of the Anti-Corruption Establishment for arresting Mazari. He added that if the arrest is inevitable as a result of an investigation then the law will take its course.

“I do not agree with the arrest procedure of Mazari; the PML-N as a political party believes in giving respect to women”, he added.

Referring to the PTI’s public meeting in Multan, the CM condemned the usage of (foul) language against Maryam Nawaz and said that “taking revenge is not our tradition and practice”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022