CECOS holds annual awards ceremony

ISLAMABAD: To recognize the services and performance of its faculty and staff members, the annual awards ceremony of CECOS University was held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at its Main Campus, followed by formal handing over of the charge to the newly appointed Vice Chancellor.

Engr. Muhammad Tanveer Javed President CECOS University, Dr. Naseer Ahmed, Vice Chancellor CECOS University and Dr. Sohail A. Qureshi, Former Vice Chancellor CECOS University and all faculty & staff members were present on the occasion.

The event included length of service awards, best employee awards and best researcher awards. Under the length of service category, a total number of 67 awards were given to faculty and staff on completion of 25, 20, 15 and 10 years of service at CECOS.

Apart from that 04 employees were awarded with organizational sponsored Pilgrimage (Hajj) upon completion of 25 years, whereas 03 employees were selected for organizational sponsored Umrah on the basis of Lucky Draw.

After length of service awards, 30 awards were distributed among faculty and staff on the basis of their performance during the year 2021 which was further sub categorized as Best Support Staff, Best Administrative Staff, Best Lab Staff, Best Faculty Member, Best Section Head and Best Researcher.

Vice Chancellor CECOS University, Dr. Naseer welcomed all the participants and guests. During his talk, he expressed that under his leadership he will ensure that University will continue to grow and improve the quality of education along with a mission to produce commercially viable research projects and prepare high performing entrepreneurs. He also appreciated the efforts of organizers of the event.

Dr. Sohail A. Qureshi, Former Vice Chancellor of CECOS University congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor. He expressed his glee on performance of the organization and wished good luck to the new leadership at CECOS. He formally handed over the scroll of Charter of the University to the new Vice Chancellor along with his best wishes.

At the end of the ceremony, Engr. Tanveer Javed President CECOS University shared his immense pleasure and content.

