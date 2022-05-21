ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
Anti Corruption Punjab arrests Shireen Mazari

  • PTI's Iftikhar Durrani condemns arrest, directs party members to reach Police Station Kohsar
BR Web Desk 21 May, 2022

A team of Anti Corruption Punjab arrested on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and former minister of human rights Shireen Mazari, reported Aaj News. She was arrested outside her residence in Islamabad sector E-7.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari’s daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir also confirmed the arrest, saying that “male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her”.

In a tweet, PTI member Iftikhar Durrani condemned the arrest and directed party members to immediately reach Police Station Kohsar, where Mazari has been taken.

In Karachi, PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s house was also raided but he was not at home. PTI leaders protested the police raid and termed the police action a revengeful tactic against the party.

PTI leaders have submitted an application against the raid.

Meanwhile earlier on Saturday, a search operation was conducted by the Islamabad Police near former PM Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala after the PTI chairman received death threats. The operation team consisted of a bomb disposal squad as well.

