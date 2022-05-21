Bilawal sees ‘very limited’ prospect of India dialogue

UNITED NATIONS: New foreign minister said Thursday there was little scope for dialogue with India as he denounced actions by the historic rival in IIOJK.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visiting the United Nations weeks after his appointment under a new government, said it was difficult to deal with a country that is “implementing a racist policy in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

“Having said that, we are very cognizant of the fact that economic activity, dialogue, diplomacy are ultimately the ways and means for countries to engage with each other and resolve disputes,” he told reporters.

“I just note that, particularly at the moment, given this aggressive, hostile behaviour, the practical space for that happening is very limited,” he said. Bhutto Zardari also complained about India’s recent redrawing of electoral constituencies that critics say dilutes Muslims’ vote in the Himalayan territory partially controlled by Pakistan.

Bhutto was visiting the United Nations for a meeting on food security and met on the sidelines Wednesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.