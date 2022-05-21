De-seating will make no difference: PML-N leader

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the de-seating of 25 PTI’s dissident members will make no difference to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s government.

While addressing a press conference alongside Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi, she claimed the PML-N along will its allies still enjoys a majority of 177 members in the provincial assembly, whereas, opponents have the support of just 172 members.

The Minister for Information said the dissident members have all the right to appeal against the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

These members have voted against Imran Khan’s “economic catastrophe”, she said Talking about the foreign funding case, she said the case has been pending for eight years.

He said Imran Khan did money laundering for four years through foreign funding.

Imran Khan did not declare foreign funding, why is the foreign funding case being delayed?

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded of the ECP to decide long pending case of foreign funding pertaining to the PTI. Petitions were filed in the courts to stop Imran Khan’s decision. The decision on the foreign funding case, which has been pending for eight years, should be decided soon now.

When Imran Khan is asked about foreign funding, he asks for accountability from other parties. We have submitted our 40-year record, you account for your foreign funding and Farah Gogi’s looting, she said.

The PTI used his servants account for foreign funding, she said. The SBP submits evidence of Imran Khan’s money laundering to the ECP. This is the official record of the SBP which has found Imran Khan guilty of money laundering and foreign funding, she maintained. If the decision on foreign funding comes, the entire PTI party will be banned.

Speaking on the occasion, Kundi said Imran Khan has done nothing, except ruin Pakistan’s economy and promote the culture of abuses in the country.

