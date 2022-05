ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that the FBR is not considering changing the status of the imported mobile phones banned under the SRO-598(I)/22 of the Ministry of Commerce.

According to a tweet of the FBR on Friday, there is no plan under consideration by the FBR about change of status with regard to SRO-598 (I)/22 issued by the Ministry of Commerce, banning import of various items.

