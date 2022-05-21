National Assembly: Raja Riaz becomes leader of opposition

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Raja Riaz has been appointed as Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of the Parliament with the support of 16 lawmakers.

Riaz joined the race for the Opposition Leader’s slot in the National Assembly along with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 members in the National Assembly Secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

The speaker had sought names from the aspiring candidates for the opposition leader and the one who would have the support of the majority of opposition lawmakers will be nominated for the slot.

Earlier, Moonis Elahi withdrew his candidature, paving way for a one-on-one contest between Ghous Bakhsh Mahar and Raja Riaz.

Raja Riaz who switched sides from PTI during the vote of no-confidence against the then prime minister Imran Khan had previously announced that he will contest the next general election on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Raja Raiz in a statement said that he will contest polls on PML-N ticket from NA-110 – Faisalabad.

“Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf declares MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the NA,” said a statement issued on the official Twitter handle of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday.

According to the notification issued by National Assembly Secretariat on Friday, “In pursuance of rule 39 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly, 2007, Mr. Speaker has been pleased to declare Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly with effect from 20th May, 2022.”

