KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 20, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
WE Financial Cnergyico PK Ltd 50,000 5.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 5.24
Intermarket Sec. Fecto Cement 2,500 19.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 19.14
BMA Capital Gul Ahmed Textile 25,000 39.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 39.50
WE Financial National Bank Pak 40,000 28.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 28.40
WE Financial P S O 10,000 162.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 162.99
WE Financial Pakistan Petroleum 10,000 70.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 70.45
WE Financial Pervez Ahmed Con. 80,500 0.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,500 0.81
WE Financial Worldcall Telecom 100,000 1.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1.60
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 318,000
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments