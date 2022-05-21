ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
ASC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
ASL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
CNERGY 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.72%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
GGL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.16%)
KOSM 3.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.65%)
SNGP 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
TREET 29.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.69%)
UNITY 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
YOUW 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 8.1 (0.19%)
BR30 14,910 Increased By 12.9 (0.09%)
KSE100 43,101 Increased By 117.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,367 Increased By 17 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 21 May, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 20, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
WE Financial                 Cnergyico PK Ltd                      50,000              5.24
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              50,000              5.24
Intermarket Sec.             Fecto Cement                           2,500             19.14
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,500             19.14
BMA Capital                  Gul Ahmed Textile                     25,000             39.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              25,000             39.50
WE Financial                 National Bank Pak                     40,000             28.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              40,000             28.40
WE Financial                 P S O                                 10,000            162.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000            162.99
WE Financial                 Pakistan Petroleum                    10,000             70.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000             70.45
WE Financial                 Pervez Ahmed Con.                     80,500              0.81
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              80,500              0.81
WE Financial                 Worldcall Telecom                    100,000              1.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100,000              1.60
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       318,000
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Comments

1000 characters

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

ECP de-seats 25 dissident PTI MPAs

NA adopts FRDL (Amend) Bill: Limit on govt guarantee stock raised to 10pc of GDP

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

SPI up 1.42pc WoW

Bilawal sees ‘very limited’ prospect of India dialogue

FDI inflow soars to $170.6m in April

Import ban: Commerce ministry notifies list of 38 items

‘$1bn Saudi investment is available’ PM asks Sindh govt, others to devise Karachi water plan

Sectors earning ‘windfall’ profits: FBR envisages ‘targeted’ taxation

G7 mulling Russian asset seizures to help rebuild Ukraine

Read more stories