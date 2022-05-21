KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (May 20, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== WE Financial Cnergyico PK Ltd 50,000 5.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 5.24 Intermarket Sec. Fecto Cement 2,500 19.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 19.14 BMA Capital Gul Ahmed Textile 25,000 39.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 39.50 WE Financial National Bank Pak 40,000 28.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 28.40 WE Financial P S O 10,000 162.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 162.99 WE Financial Pakistan Petroleum 10,000 70.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 70.45 WE Financial Pervez Ahmed Con. 80,500 0.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 80,500 0.81 WE Financial Worldcall Telecom 100,000 1.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 1.60 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 318,000 ===========================================================================================

