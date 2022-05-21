ANL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

21 May, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (May 20, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
232,551,880          134,460,911            4,513,402,936         2,731,451,052
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     337,838,190      (446,073,457)       (108,235,266)
Local Individuals          3,110,533,494    (3,213,345,486)       (102,811,992)
Local Corporates           1,829,049,317    (1,618,002,059)         211,047,258
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

