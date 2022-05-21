Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 20, 2022). ==================================== BR...
21 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 20, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,100.71
High: 43,187.12
Low: 42,938.6
Net Change: 117.26
Volume (000): 84,690
Value (000): 2,732,901
Makt Cap (000) 1,713,601,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,716.96
NET CH (+) 21.92
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,429.36
NET CH (+) 17.18
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,583.90
NET CH (+) 37.12
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,319.55
NET CH (-) 6.04
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,628.68
NET CH (+) 13.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,299.01
NET CH (+) 8.62
------------------------------------
As on: 20-May-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments