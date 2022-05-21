KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 20, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,100.71 High: 43,187.12 Low: 42,938.6 Net Change: 117.26 Volume (000): 84,690 Value (000): 2,732,901 Makt Cap (000) 1,713,601,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,716.96 NET CH (+) 21.92 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,429.36 NET CH (+) 17.18 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,583.90 NET CH (+) 37.12 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,319.55 NET CH (-) 6.04 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,628.68 NET CH (+) 13.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,299.01 NET CH (+) 8.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-May-2022 ====================================

